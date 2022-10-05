ECISD celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month at Transition Learning Center

The program provides individualized transition services in a combination of classroom and community-based environments for individuals with disabilities who are 18 to 21 years of age
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Transition Learning Center has been around for the last 4 years and during those 4 years students at the school learn everyday tasks.

The program provides individualized transition services in a combination of classroom and community-based environments for individuals with disabilities who are 18 to 21 years of age and have met all of their high school requirements.

One goal is to help ease the transition to life after school. Students participate in a variety of activities to develop skills necessary to function as independently as possible and become employed.

“So, our message is we need to make sure that everyone who wants to work has the opportunity to work. Unfortunately, right now 37% of people with disabilities that want to work are employed. I think we all know in Ector County we have a large need for employees” said Dallas Kennedy Transition Facilitator ECISD.

Students have found jobs in restaurants, food stores, repairing lawn mowers and even at the Ector County election board and that’s where one student noticed the election date was wrong before the letter mailed out to the county.

The inside of the school is designed like a house so students can learn skills that they’ll need to live on their own.

“Every part of the house is represented in this building. So that we can teach the students everything that they may need to know as they become adults” said Micah Pettigrew, Special Education Supervisor.

Each student has their own learning experience when it comes to the transition learning center school and each student shared their favorite part of the school.

“Using the Computers to sign in and sign out of the computer” - Carlos Casas Jr.

“What I like doing here is learning about how to go out in the community,” - Joshua Gomez

“Going to stores, learning how to cook, and learning how to get jobs” - Joseph Boyd

“The other day we went to the grocery store and shopped for culinary and then picked items we needed” - Jordan Talley

The City of Odessa hopes the community will recognize the importance of national disability employment awareness month.

