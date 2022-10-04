Ye Old Bookworm

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast.
By Jeff Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A few years ago, downtown stores had long glass front and side windows to display their merchandise and shoppers would go window shopping ...

CBS7′s Jeff Hill was downtown at “Ye Old Bookworm” this afternoon to got a look.

They did call it window shopping. Fronts were angled glass lined with marble.

They had little doors to let the window dressers in to arrange the items around. Mannequins wearing the lates styles. toys, hardware, or even the latest Daisey bb gun accompanied with that red felt cowboy hat with the drawstring. Today, most of these vintage window displays are gone, having been replaced with stucco fronts and tinted glass.

We’re the largest bookstore in Odessa, and in the nineteen ninety nine, all of this out here was glass display cases from the nineteen forties, and in nineteen ninety nine, we had someone lean up against one of the plate glass windows and cracked it, and so we decided to remodel...

Gone are the marble sides and tiled floors. today however you can still go downtown and see just a handful of the old window displays. It’s architecture from the past.

