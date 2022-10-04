The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin

Whether it’s nurses or chefs, the need for workers in hospitals and clinics is high here in the Permian Basin.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar.

The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.

Today’s seminar was an educational conference to build awareness and help the cause of building awareness of growing the workforce in the area.

“It’s really vital to keep building our health care workforce. All the providers here locally are really in need of staff. Our whole community needs more health workers and a wide variety of those who take care of us day in and day out” said, Russell Meyers CEO of Midland Health.

Since the pandemic, the need for health care workers has only grown and it’s more important now.

“We need them all and just when we think we have enough we need 5 more than that. So, all the nurses, lab techs, housekeepers, kitchen workers, and doctors. You can never have enough, and I think that’s one thing the pandemic taught us is just when you think you have enough you need 5 more” said Russell Tippin, President, and CEO of MCH.

Whether it’s Texas Tech, UTPB, Odessa college, or Midland college people from all over the state are coming to schools in the area and that’s because of the great opportunities offered by these programs.

Including Analuissa Motta who is originally from El Paso but now found her home here in the Midland and Odessa area.

“We really see a need in this community, and we really have been growing into the community we enjoy it. I think it’s a great opportunity as a family physician to be part of this community not only helping those in need but also being a guide for others as well” said Analuissa Motta

PGY1 Medicine Resident

If you or someone you know is interested in the medical field there are great programs all across the area to get started in the field right away.

