Midland Parks and Recreation invites local businesses, churches and organizations to partcipate in Halloweenfest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland, Parks & Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, churches, and organizations to participate in the 10th Annual Halloweenfest to help promote a free and safe Halloween.

“Booth” space is available and is a great way to promote your business or organization and help hand out candy to the children of Midland. Games will be encouraged at the booths. Businesses should have candy for at least 1,000 kids.

Businesses must be registered with Parks & Rec before the event. To reserve a spot please contact LaSalle Williams at lswilliams@midlandtexas.gov or by phone at (432)685-7381.

This year the event will be on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8 pm and it will be held at MLK Park next to the MLK Center, 2300 Butternut Ln.

