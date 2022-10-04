Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the district is encouraging members of the community to share their feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process.

The Midland ISD board of trustees has selected Dr. Ann Dixon with Walsh Gallegos to conduct the superintendent search process.

Applications will be accepted through Nov. 3, and the community survey will close the following day.

More information is available on the district website.

The search for a new superintendent comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey was named the lone finalist for Fort Worth ISD’s superintendent position. You can read the original story from CBS7 here.

