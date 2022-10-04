Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Hospital in reference to a disturbance.

According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.

The officers were able to take McCowan into custody. This is still a very active investigation, and numerous charges are pending. The victims of this assault are listed as two infants, two nurses, and one Odessa Police Officer.

The Odessa Police Department is working with ORMC staff to ensure the safety of all hospital residents. We will continue to update as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.