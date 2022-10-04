Former NFL Coach and author speaks at Trinity School annual Speaker Series

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today former Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit lions coach and author, Daron K. Roberts, was invited by Trinity School of Midland to speak at their 11th annual “Sweetie” and Hal Clay Peck Speaker Series held at the Midland Country Club.

Each year Trinity brings a distinguished author and speaker to Midland, this year they were able to have Daron Roberts come and discuss one of his books.

Roberts spoke about his book titled, “Call an Audible”, which is a #1 New Release and Best Seller by Amazon and Sports Illustrated and selected as one of the Best Sports Business Books of 2017.

Roberts said a month before graduating from Harvard Law, he decided he wanted to become a coach which led him to coaching in the NFL for 7 years. So, the inspiration behind the book is all about navigating transition.

“I hope some people walk away with a blueprint, for them to be able to pivot to the next stage of their career,” Roberts said. “Whether they are fresh out of high school, fresh out of college, or whether they are a seasoned professional I hope to provide them with some strategies and tips to inform their transition.”

The book isn’t just for one age category, Roberts explained.

“As I’ve grown older so many of the questions that I had at 23 and 33, I still have at 43, so I really wanted to write a book that would resonate across age levels,” Roberts said.

Roberts said composing the book was easy since it was based on his life experiences, and being second nature.

“Writing is a skill that across all sectors and continents, if you can write well and communicate well then, you’ll be forever employable,” Roberts said. “I think it also just makes us happier, so writing is my first passion, and I write every single day, so it was fun for me to be able and write this book.”

Roberts said he is thankful to Trinity School for allowing him to speak and hopes his message of resilience and leaderships was made clear.

