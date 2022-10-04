Ector County judge grants temporary injunction against ECUD elections

ECUD
ECUD(none)
By Lauren Munt and Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District.

The injunction suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.

This news comes after two members of ECUD board of directors filed a lawsuit Monday against the District claiming elections were not legal under Texas water code.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.
Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Former NFL Coach and author speaks at Trinity School annual Speaker Series
Midland ISD
Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent
Telemundo 20
CBS7 celebrates the launch of a new Spanish language morning show on sister station Telemundo 20
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin