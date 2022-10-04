Ector County judge grants temporary injunction against ECUD elections

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District.

The injunction suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.

This news comes after two members of ECUD board of directors filed a lawsuit Monday against the District claiming elections were not legal under Texas water code.

