Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties

By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information.

Odessa- 432-498-4030

Midland- 432-688-4890

You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers and sample ballots.

Ector: http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections

Midland: http://www.co.midland.tx.us/departments/elections/Pages/default.aspx

Secretary of State: http://www.sos.state.tx.us

Early Voting Schedule
Early Voting Schedule(Ector County Elections)

