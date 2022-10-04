Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information.
Odessa- 432-498-4030
Midland- 432-688-4890
You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers and sample ballots.
Ector: http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?EctorCounty/Elections
Midland: http://www.co.midland.tx.us/departments/elections/Pages/default.aspx
Secretary of State: http://www.sos.state.tx.us
