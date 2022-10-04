DPS searching for escaped prisoner out of Mitchell County

Pedro Martinez
Pedro Martinez(Texas DPS)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST, at around 5 a.m. a prisoner held in the Mitchell County Jail on drug trafficking charges escaped.

The inmate is identified as Pedro Martinez, 44 years, of age 5′8″, 180 lbs, brown eyes, black hair with facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and white with orange stripes pants with a white undershirt.

Residents of Colorado City and the surrounding area are urged to stay indoors, ensure that all vehicles are locked, and keys secured, homes and outbuildings are locked. If you see something suspicious or spot the individual, please notify emergency services through 911 in an emergency, 325-728-5261 for the Sheriff’s Office and 325-728-5294 for the Police Department.

The inmate is not reported to be dangerous, but the public is urged to be cautious.

