CBS7 celebrates the launch of a new Spanish language morning show on sister station Telemundo 20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A new partnership between Gray Television and NBC Universal Local’s Telemundo Station Group will launch a new statewide Spanish language morning show for 13 stations across Texas, including CBS7′s sister station Telemundo 20.

“We are elated about the first ever news collaboration with NBCU Local’s Telemundo Station Group. Serving our audiences with quality news and valuable information is why we are in the television business. This partnership will allow us to provide nearly triple the amount of Texas-based news in Spanish to approximately 429,000 Hispanic homes throughout Gray’s seven Telemundo affiliate markets in Texas,” said Susan Sim Oh, Vice President of Strategy and Operations for Gray Television’s Telemundo Station Group

Noticias Telemundo Texas is a new two-hour early morning weekday newscast that was launched by NBC Universal Local’s Telemundo Station Group on September 26th, the newscast is currently across 5 channels but beginning October 10th will expand to more stations across the state including T20 in the Permian Basin.

“We are pleased to team up with Gray TV and to expand our “Noticias Telemundo Texas” newscast to more communities in the state,” added Ozzie Martínez, Executive Vice President, Multi-platform News, Original Programming, Standards for Telemundo Station Group. “From discussing the headlines that are leading the day to providing more context about the issues impacting Texans, our newscast will now reach and inform even more communities.”

The newscast is produced in Fort Worth but will contain stories that are contributed by local reporters in Texas communities. As part of this new collaboration, Telemundo-affiliated stations in Texas will provide more news than any other Spanish-language news outlet in Texas.

In addition, the Telemundo-affiliated stations will be airing a second statewide broadcast that will lead into the local T20 5 PM weekly newscast.

Noticias Telemundo Texas will begin airing on October 10th from 5 AM-7 AM on KLTE.

Una nueva colaboración entre Gray Television y NBC Universal Local’s Telemundo Station Group lanzará un nuevo programa de noticias en español para 13 estaciones en Texas, incluyendo la estación hermana de CBS7, Telemundo 20.

“Estamos entusiasmados con la primera colaboración en materia de noticias con Telemundo Station Group de NBCU Local. Servir a nuestras audiencias con noticias de calidad e información valiosa es la razón por la que estamos en el negocio de la televisión. Esta colaboración nos permitirá ofrecer casi el triple de noticias en español basadas en Texas a aproximadamente 429,000 hogares hispanos en los siete mercados afiliados a Telemundo de Gray en Texas”, dijo Susan Sim Oh, Vicepresidenta de Estrategia y Operaciones del Grupo de Estaciones Telemundo de Gray Television.

Noticias Telemundo Texas es un nuevo noticiero de dos horas de duración en la madrugada de los días de semana que fue lanzado por el Grupo de Estaciones Telemundo de NBC Universal Local el 26 de Septiembre, el noticiero está actualmente en 5 canales pero a partir del 10 de Octubre se expandirá a más estaciones a través del estado incluyendo T20 en el Permian Basin.

“Nos complace asociarnos con Gray TV y expandir nuestro noticiero “Noticias Telemundo Texas” a más comunidades del estado”, agregó Ozzie Martínez, Vicepresidente Ejecutivo de Noticias Multiplataforma, Programación Original y Estándares de Telemundo Station Group. “Desde discutir los titulares que lideran el día hasta proporcionar más contexto sobre los temas que impactan a los tejanos, nuestro noticiero ahora llegará e informará a más comunidades”.

El noticiero se produce en Fort Worth pero contendrá historias que son contribuidas por reporteros locales en las comunidades de Texas. Como parte de esta nueva colaboración, las estaciones afiliadas a Telemundo en Texas proporcionarán más noticias que cualquier otro medio de comunicación en español en Texas.

Además, las estaciones afiliadas a Telemundo transmitirán una segunda emisión a nivel estatal que dará paso al noticiero semanal local T20 de las 5 PM.

Noticias Telemundo Texas comenzará a transmitirse el 10 de Octubre desde las 5 de la mañana hasta las 7 en KLTE.

Para más información visite el sitio de Telemundo 20 aquí.

