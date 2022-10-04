An XP league is coming soon to benefit children and young adults

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Soon kids aged 7-17 will have an XP league in Midland.

This new facility will offer pro gamer trainings by certified coaches, and a place to do physical activities with your teammates after practice.

The new Esports league will focus on teaching youths about training like a pro gamer, but it’ll also give the chance for kids to compete and possibly get the chance to win a scholarship.

Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park, Ginamarie Soto, says that if colleges in other parts of the country are offering scholarships for gaming, why not bring it to West Texas.

“This is something that’s not just allowing our kids to be in front of a screen, but to also gain scholarship money,” said Soto. “They do this throughout the United States, they do this in other countries, they provide for scholarships for gaming for kids.”

Soto says she plans to connect with local colleges to start a scholarship program for gamers.

Another reason to bring an Esports league to West Texas is for the kids that aren’t able to play sports due to a medical problem or have a disability.

“we’re really trying to push that, and really trying to guide kids you know who otherwise feel secluded, everyone’s involved. you can be on a team with someone who has a disability but you’re not gonna know because they’re so good at what they do,” said XP Midland league commissioner Caleb Griffiths.

Griffiths is legally blind.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 18, and it caused him to lose his left eye and lose vision from his other eye.

He says from his own experience, an XP league in Midland will benefit the community.

“Esports is really the next sport. It’s really coming up becoming the next football, the next baseball, the next soccer. Colleges are now looking to give scholarships to people that are esports players, and we’re looking to be one of the esports teams that colleges come to and say we want your players,” said Griffiths.

The cost to train for the XP league is a monthly charge of $189 for one practice time and a tournament play.

For those that just want to play video games without the pro gamer training, there is a $18 monthly fee.

Kids in the Permian Basin can soon expect over 30 pc’s, with games that range from Fortnite, Overwatch and Rocket League.

To win the ultimate prize for their future.

