Midland College hosts Midland Arts Association fall juried exhibition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College McCormick Gallery will host works by local artists during the fall 2022 Midland Arts Association Juried Exhibition.

The exhibit hangs Oct. 13 through Nov. 11.

The public is invited to the opening reception and awards presentation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

“Each year, we look forward to hosting this exhibit,” Dagan Sharman, Midland College Art Professor, said. “There is always a wonderful variety of art—watercolors, pastels, oils, ceramics and printmaking pieces. It is truly amazing that a city the size of Midland has so many talented artists!”

McCormick Gallery is located in the Allison Fine Arts Building on the main Midland College campus, 3600 N. Garfield. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Admission is free.

