MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus.

MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found.

MISD says that all threats are taken seriously, and student and campus safety is the district’s top priority. The district also stated that a false threat is a crime and students who make threats will be punished accordingly.

