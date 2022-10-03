Man arrested for shooting in Reeves County

BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 2nd Reeves County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the corner of First Street and Fort Worth Street in Balmorhea Texas in reference to a man who had been shot.

Rodney Sanchez Lopez was found with a 20 gauge shotgun wound to the left knee.

Lopez was flown out to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and then later transferred to Lubbock University Medical Center.

Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Investigators continued the investigation and identified Jacob Evan Dease as the shooter.

Dease freely admitted to shooting Lopez.

The suspected shotgun was also recovered from his home. Dease was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon a Second Degree Felony and booked into Reeves County Jail.

Dease was released later the same day after posting a $4,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Jim Riley.

