Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that John P. Scott will be the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency, starting Monday, Oct. 3.

Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott asked the TEA to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency to serve as a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature.

The Chief will ensure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers.

“Both as Commissioner of Education, and as a dad, I recognize our schools must be safe for students to learn and grow,” said Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath. “TEA’s new Chief of School Safety and Security, John Scott, brings incredible security expertise to the role. We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership on this critical issue.”

Chief Scott had this to say about his new position:

“I am honored to join the Texas Education Agency in this capacity,” said Chief of School Safety and Security John Scott. “I plan to work closely with partner agencies and school systems across the state to keep our students and staff safe.”

John P. Scott of Dallas was Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District. In addition, he has served in various other positions within the secret service in different areas of the country as well as other positions involving cyber fraud and intelligence. Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University, where he was named a Distinguished Military Graduate.

Chief Scott will report directly to Commissioner Morath and will have a direct line to the Office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty. As the single point of contact to coordinate school safety and security efforts across Texas, Chief Scott will enhance all agency services by increasing communication and collaboration among the professionals at TEA, the Texas School Safety Center, the Department of Public Safety, the Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium, and the Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, school districts, and other entities.

