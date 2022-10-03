Everything you need to know about the Odessa vs. Permian football game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers will face the Odessa Bronchos on Friday, October 7th at Ratliff Stadium.

Whether you are representing red or black, CBS7 has all the information you need to know before attending the cross-town rival game.

Tickets for the game will only be sold online you can buy those here.

ECISD says that any fans needing assistance can visit the downtown ticket office (802 N. Sam Houston) starting Tuesday morning.

The Odessa Police Department has mapped out pregame and postgame traffic routes.

You can see those plans here.

Some quick facts to know before cheering on your favorite team on Friday:

The Bronchos have not won against the Panthers since 2013 when OHS defeated MoJo by 3 points.

Both teams have only played non-district games, the Panthers go into Friday’s game with an undefeated record (5-0) while the Bronchos have a winning record of 3-2.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7:00 if you miss the game be sure to catch the highlights on the Blitz, on CBS7.

