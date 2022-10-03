18-year-old arrested in mall shooting on Sept. 24th

John Elijah Sanchez
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 24th, a man was shot outside of Music City Mall in Odessa.

On September 30th, OPD arrested and charged John Elijah Sanchez, 18, for assault with a deadly weapon-F2.

OPD says that Sanchez was in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics at the time of his arrest. Sanchez was also charged with theft of a firearm- SJF, and possession of controlled substance-SJF.

You can read the original story here.

