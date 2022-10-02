UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave

The University of Texas Permian Basin.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15.

“We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Dooley in a statement. “As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further at this time.”

Tejas is in her first season at UTPB. The Falcons have a 4-4-1 record, and upset nationally ranked Angelo State last Wednesday.

