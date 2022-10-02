The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced a state convention coming to Odessa in 2024

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, has announced that they are bringing a state convention in 2024 right here in Odessa.

The convention’s mission is to shed light on the Latino community, with a theme called, “Coming back to our Roots”.

“We’re hoping to bring exposure so that people in this region of West Texas, a very special place in our heart, that people will understand and know and recognize that we as a community, the Latino community, that we need to be out there and vigilant within our community. Especially in West Texas in these very trying times,” said Rodolfo Rosales Jr., Texas State Director of LULAC.

As the migrant border crisis continues throughout the country, the organization is standing with the community for those who are looking to have a better life.

“We of all people should understand the stigma and the dehumanization of our community, and so rather than shall I say continue to allow the negativity and dehumanization of Latinos from around the world, we as LULAC stand proud, and we stand with our brothers and sisters who are coming for nothing more than to have a better life,” said Rosales.

LULAC is currently in the process of trying to help bring justice to a young woman named Jasmine, who was a victim of violence. They are trying to find answers to her case and get answers to her family.

“LULAC is taking a care for this young lady that passed away and looking into her case and figuring out if it was an accident or wasn’t… because we’re not here to judge anybody, to hurt anybody, like any mother would want justice for their daughter,” said Liliana Marquez, President, Hispanic Heritage of Odessa.

