Congressman August Pfluger visits border in McAllen

Congressman August Pfluger.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MCALLEN, Texas (KOSA) - On October 1, 2022, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) visited the U.S.-Mexico border on a tour of the Customs and Border Patrol Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.

Rep. August Pfluger: “There are numerous issues that need to be addressed at our southern border. Our heroic border patrol officers are working to overcome the challenges of inconsistent fences, understaffing, and most importantly rhetoric and policies from our President that are encouraging the most illegal border crossings in the history of this country. During my visit, I witnessed a staggering number of illegal crossings. We must build the wall, provide the technology needed, hire more border patrol agents, and secure the border once and for all.”

