Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist.

Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair.

“There’s not very many health events going around, we have events going around Midland-Odessa, but not as much health,” Brown said. “So now that COVID-19 has died down, we want to get the awareness back out there that it is good to have your blood pressure checked, glucose, you need to know what’s going on with you.”

This was the first year for the fair, but they look forward to it becoming an annual event to keep spreading health awareness to members of the Permian Basin.

Those who were unable to attend, can contact Vital Care Urgent Care on their social media platforms, call or just walk in to one of their clinics.

