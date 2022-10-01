VFW Post 4372 host first annual Veteran Showdown

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Partnered with the Comanche Moon Renegades, a local fast draw club, the competition was all about veterans being able to gather for a good time.

Core master at VFW Post 4372 and member of the Comanche Moon Renegades, Michael Conn, explains the competition.

“It’s a fast draw competition, the targets are set up they got timers on them and a little line in the center, when the light comes on the shooters are called to the line and told to make ready the light comes on, and soon as that light comes on you draw and shoot,” Conn said.

The competition is completely safe, guns utilizing bullets made of wax.

President of the Comanche Moon Renegades, David Perry, said this event is all about veterans.

“We just want to show our appreciation for their hard work in protecting our country,” Perry said. “And we want to let them know that we’re proud of them and proud to have them out here and they can mingle around with everybody and have a good time.”

They are grateful for everyone who came out and look forward to the competition next year.

Post Commander for the VFW Post 4372, John Foreman, said they need more veteran participation.

“We’re all getting a little long in the tooth and we need some younger veterans to come in and kind of take this place over, and we need to get them in here so we can start teaching them what we do and how we do it so they can fill in for us,” Foreman said.

Veterans interested in joining the Comanche Moon Renegades and getting involved with the VFW can find their information here.

