Player(s) of the Week: Brylee and LeBrian Perez

CBS7′S Player(s) of the Week goes to a pair of Bulldog brothers
By Lauren Munt and Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The CBS7 players of the week are Midland high brothers Brylee and LeBrian Perez.

Brylee is #5, he ran for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over El Paso Andress.

LeBrian is a senior linebacker, who has missed the season, due to a battle with leukemia.

LeBrian has been in Dallas for chemotherapy, but last Friday he was at the game, cheering on his brother and the rest of the Bulldogs.

Coach Fortune says LeBrian has been doing well, and that he’s been an inspiration for the Midland High Team this season.

