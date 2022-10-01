New science exhibit opens at Museum of the Southwest

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new science exhibit at the Museum of the Southwest lets you check your hearing, make a nature soundtrack, and even scream at the top of your lungs.

Located at the Blakemore Planetarium, “Sonic Sensation” runs Saturday through mid-May.

It’s an opportunity to get your hands and eyes on how sound works, something that’s essential to our day-to-day lives but that we don’t often think about.

“People tend to pigeonhole certain subjects, you know, biology, astronomy, or things of that nature,” said David Lasater, Director of the Blakemore Planetarium. “I thought the study of sound would be quite interesting, and also the children’s museum next door is having an exhibition of musical instruments from across Asia. So, I thought this would compliment it perfectly.”

The 1,500 sq. ft. exhibition features an invisible orchestra, a scream room (where you can see how loud you can yell), and an audio pitch test, allowing you to listen to different pitch frequencies.

