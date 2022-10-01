Little Caesars Love Kitchen drops by the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The love kitchen travels across the country, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. anyone who attended received free pizza.

District Manger at Little Caesars, Oscar Olivares, said it feels good to contribute to the community in a way the soup kitchen does on a daily basis.

“Just giving back to the community somehow, giving our time we sometime spend in store or whatever bring back to the community it’s really nice,” Olivares said.

This was the second time the soup kitchen opened their doors on a Saturday, and they served 400 slices of pizza today.

The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry thanks Little Caesars for helping them help members of the community.

