Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole Sentinel, on Saturday morning, local law enforcement in Seminole apprehended a shooting suspect in the vicinity of NW Ave I following shots fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot.
A chase ensued through alleyways and streets in that area of town.
There were unconfirmed reports of an officer being injured.
The suspect is now in custody.
This is a developing story, and details will follow.
