US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions

President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law. (CNN, POOL)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000 people and firms connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including its Central Bank governor and families of National Security Council members, after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties absorbing occupied regions of Ukraine into Russia, in defiance of international law.

The Treasury Department named hundreds of members of Russia’s legislature, leaders of the country’s financial and military infrastructure and suppliers for sanctions designations. The Commerce Department added 57 companies to its list of export control violators, and the State Department added more than 900 people to its visa restriction list.

“We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“The Treasury Department and U.S. government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Ukraine accelerates NATO bid as Russia annexes seized areas
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he had won...
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August