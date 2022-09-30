Two more ECISD student arrests

By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district.

At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach.

The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative Center. This student told another student he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus. This was overheard and reported by a teacher.

Neither student was in possession of a weapon, and both are charged with Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ECISD would like to reiterate that the district takes every report of this nature seriously and, if substantiated, will continue to press criminal charges and apply the appropriate school discipline. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. They are thankful for those who step forward to report these comments.

