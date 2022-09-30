Tickets for OHS vs. PHS football game go on sale October 3rd

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s crosstown rival game will take place Friday, October 7th, and the sought-after tickets are going on sale soon.

After a bye week for 6A schools, Ratliff is sure to be packed again as the Bronchos and Panthers battle it out under the Friday Night Lights.

Tickets for the game will go on sale Monday, October 3rd at 8:00 am. Tickets will all be sold online, ECISD says that any fans needing assistance can visit the downtown ticket office (802 N. Sam Houston) starting Tuesday morning.

ECISD athletic departments expect that this game will be sold out and will release traffic pattern maps for pre-game and post-game next week.

