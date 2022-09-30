One dead and one hospitalized after crash in Ward County

One dead and another in the hospital after a crash in Ward county
One dead and another in the hospital after a crash in Ward county(Source: MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Allan Salas, was killed in an accident in Ward County.

According to the DPS report, Salas was traveling east on RM 2355 when his Ford F-250 began to skid causing him to cross into the westbound lanes and strike another truck head-on.

Allan Salas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second truck was taken to Ward Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.

Latest News

Structure Fire
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin
DWI Graphic
Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin
Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin