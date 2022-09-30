One dead and one hospitalized after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Allan Salas, was killed in an accident in Ward County.

According to the DPS report, Salas was traveling east on RM 2355 when his Ford F-250 began to skid causing him to cross into the westbound lanes and strike another truck head-on.

Allan Salas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second truck was taken to Ward Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

