Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest

DWI Graphic
DWI Graphic(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf announced on Friday that Myles Trahan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a trial by jury.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Trahan was stopped by Midland Police Department for driving erratically on Loop 250. Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety or breathalyzer tests but admitted he was highly intoxicated. Officers also found numerous bottles of alcohol in his car.

Later a warrant for a blood test was secured and the Texas Department of Public Safety determined his BAC to be .129.

Trahan’s seven other DWI’s come from cases in Midland, Ector, and El Paso counties as well as more out of state.

Trahan will not be available for parole until he’s served at least one-quarter of his sentence.

