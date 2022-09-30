Electric trucks coming to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Merge Electric Fleet Solutions announces a new pilot program to deploy fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning trucks in the Permian Basin area.

The Midland pilot program is the first of its kind for the region and will enable oil and gas operators and service companies to test fully electric pickup trucks, determine how they will meet drivers’ needs and confidently build a fleet electrification plan.

Merge Electric Fleet Solutions is a Houston company, who helps fleets decided where and when to deploy electric vehicles by providing vehicle and charging infrastructure.

Beginning this week, qualified oil and gas companies will be able to sign up for two F-150 Lightnings for a 31-day rental, which includes access to a charging hub in the Midland-Odessa area.

CEO of Merge Electric Fleet Solutions, Glen Stancil said they are commonly asked why these trucks have been brought to the Permian Basin.

“These vehicles in oil and gas are used more than any other industries we see average mileages of 28,000-35,000 a year on these trucks and that’s what’s going to drive the pay back going electric,” Stancil said. “The more miles you drive, the more fuel and maintenance savings you get, so the oil and gas industry is really a great place to deploy these trucks to save money and save on emissions.”

Stancil said with a 12-to-14-hour charge, the truck can go up 320 miles while also having many other features.

“It’s got a frunk which is a secure place to story all sorts of items whether those are laptops or electronics they’re out of sight out of mind and secured,” Stancil said. “Its also got off board power, you can take up to ten kilowatts of power off this truck, you can use it for welding, compressors, saws anything you need to charge and power its got tons of flexibility.”

Stancil said he looks forward to companies utilizing these trucks.

“It’s a great value for oil and gas companies, it provides that benefit environmental and economically,” Stancil said.

Companies who are interested in this program can sign up here.

