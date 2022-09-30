Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 157 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port.

The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported

According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the department is unsure of which chemicals were involved in the fire but he confirmed that those chemicals were all burnt up.

We will continue to update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.