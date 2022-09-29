Oncor sends assistance to Florida

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor said in a statement that the employees will be repair and construction resources, in addition to contract vegetation management and other personnel, will be working directly with local utility partners at Tampa Electric and Florida Power & Light.

Crews will be safely positioned outside of the expected area of landfall so they can monitor impacts and activate areas of need as soon as weather conditions allow.

Oncor has long-maintained mutual assistance partnerships with private and public utilities throughout Texas and across the country to support preparation and recovery efforts for severe weather and major outage events.

