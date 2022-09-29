ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police detectives are hoping someone knows something about these two people, who are believed to be juveniles, caught on camera stealing a vehicle.

On 9/11/2022 at around 10:30 pm, they stole a bright yellow, 2006 GMC Canyon. The vehicle was taken from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant which is located at 2100 Andrews Highway.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective R. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0014079.

Odessa Police looking for suspected vehicle thieves (Odessa Police Department)

