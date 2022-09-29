Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

Joey White
Joey White(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring.

The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.)

OFR said in a statement that “his service to our community is greatly appreciated.”

