Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring.

The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.)

OFR said in a statement that “his service to our community is greatly appreciated.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.