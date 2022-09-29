Midland families not satisfied with school response to terroristic threat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Parents of children at Anson Jones Elementary are upset after a written threat to “shoot the school” was not relayed to parents until almost a day later.

“My first reaction was sheer terror,” said Monica Scarritt, whose kindergartner attends Jones.

Parents say the note was found on the playground Monday evening. On that note, was a threat to shoot at the school the next day, Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Parents weren’t told about the note until students had already arrived at school on Tuesday.

Scarritt described what happened next as chaotic.

“People rushed to the school to pick up their kids. People were calling the school, asking to pick up their kids,” Scarritt said. “They could not get answers from the school or MISD. None of the parents were able to get answers.”

Once that emotion wore off, a very different one set in.

How could over 20 hours go by between receiving a threat and notifying parents?

“They have failed us as parents,” Scarritt said. “They failed the safety of our students.”

Jones Elementary Principal Angie Aron held a brief meeting with angry parents Tuesday afternoon. She told them the delay was because the school was doing its “due process” before notifying parents.

Scarritt isn’t buying that explanation. She believes there’s another reason the school didn’t tell parents.

“The reason we weren’t notified is because they wanted their children in attendance the next day,” she said.

The delay is made more perplexing by how fast Midland ISD usually notifies parents.

Lately, the school district has had to notify parents more and more.

According to district numbers, there were more terroristic threats made to MISD schools during the 2021-22 school year (21) than the previous three years combined (21).

But the slow response to the Jones threat has shaken parents’ faith in the district. It might not be easy to get that faith back.

“I do not feel confident anymore that my children are safe at MISD,” Scarritt said.

