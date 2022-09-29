Midland business uses Ketamine to help those with Mental Illness

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Millions of Americans suffer from depression and many of them don’t respond to traditional treatments like antidepressants.

What was once known as an animal tranquilizer and even a party drug is now being used as an effective treatment for some West Texans.

Ketamine was FDA approved in the 70s to be used as a sedative in operation rooms for surgical pain.

Recently it’s been used for treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and anxiety.

Ketamine treatments are done as an infusion and can actually repair the brain.

“Our traditional anti-depression medications our symptom control while Ketamine can actually be neuro-reparative to actually repair the way the neuron functions” Tammy Vaught, Primary Clinician and Owner of Ketamine Clinic of West Texas.

Mental health infusion is done in a series of treatments, not just one time.

It’s about a 9-week process. Each infusion builds upon the last one.

“And so each of those new infusions kind of locks in those results a little bit more, a little bit more with each one and that’s why it’s done in a series,” said Vaught.

It’s possible that after the initial series patients don’t ever have to come back but sometimes patients who have severe diseases come back every other month for a booster infusion.

For some patients, Covid worsened their symptoms of depression and anxiety and made it hard for them to build motivation and find a purpose.

Some of the patients at the clinic like Jessica Nosek have tried different medications for mental illness.

Nosek knew someone who was doing the infusions who told her she should try it and see if it would help her symptoms.

“After 4 infusions I woke up one morning and all of that was gone. The despair was gone. I got out of bed and brushed my teeth and took a shower and got dressed” Jessica Nosek, Patient Care Coordinator for Ketamine Clinic of West Texas and Former Patient.

To some people that might not sound like a big deal but for someone who is suffering.

Just doing these simple daily routines is a good first step.

“While you’re under an infusion you really have this opportunity to focus and get into your mind and process those things that have been weighing on you so heavily,” said Nosek

This treatment is not covered by most insurances so prices can range anywhere from 350 dollars to 1200 dollars per infusion appointment.

The Ketamine Clinic has patients as young as 13 years old all the way up to 85 years old.

