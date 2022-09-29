High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards.

National Merit semifinalists and senior at Trinity School, Sophie Sharum, said without a strong support system from Trinity this wouldn’t be possible.

“Really the only way that it was possible was through the amazing support we receive here at trinity, so I know Raj and I are really grateful for that,” Sharum said.

A National Merit Scholarship is for commended students placed among the top 50,000 students. They enter the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test.

Trinity school has Lorraine Olowookere and Justin Blaylock, both seniors, recognized as Commended National Merits and they both explain what the recognition means.

“It’s an extreme relief because it makes me stand out even more, because it’s something that when I’m applying it helps me show to the colleges what I’m capable of and what I’ve accomplished as a senior,” Blaylock said.

Olowookere said her work isn’t done yet as she still wants to accomplish more.

“This is just the acclamation of the effort that I put in now,” Olowookere said. “So, this might feel like a big award but there’s still more to go, I can’t get too comfortable now.”

Raj Sukumar and Sophie are two out 16,000 semifinalists and are the two sole semifinalists in the Permian Basin, looking forward to finals.

“I’m not too nervous because I’ve already gotten such great results, I mean being a National Merit semifinalist its always great so at this point anything that comes in the future is just going to be an extra bonus,” Sukumar said.

Sharum said she has a few butterflies.

“More exciting than also nerve racking, but I will say there are definitely a bit of nerves there you know lots of big competition,” Sharum said. “But we’re just going to do what we’ve always done, study how we always study just keeping doing our thing and see where it goes from here.”

College Board Recognition students; Alec Venegas, Ezekiel Bajomo, and Kristin Gibbons, all look forward to starting their National Merit journey, as they have already begun studying.

“We all put in the work, we all sacrificed, and we all are very determined,” Bajomo said.

All the students said they are thankful just being recognized, as this will provide a boost on their college applications.

They look forward to where their academics will lead them after high school.

