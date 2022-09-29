Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop.

Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open.

Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now.

He’s a certified balloon artist and a Texas master florist.

His shop will not just include balloons, but also flowers, stuffed animals, and a mini bakery.

Williams says he got into balloons at a young age and now he even teaches people how to make the large designs he makes.

“I taught myself and then started going to conventions and workshop and learning more detailed stuff from professionals, and now I’m an instructor myself,” Williams said.

Cody’s Red Balloon has its own DIY station to make your own balloon design, and with that it comes with over 40 color combinations and instructions on how to put them together.

That way, anyone who comes in can learn how to do these designs.

Cody’s makes big designs for events like weddings, company parties, and many more events.

They also recently made the balloon design for the Midland Chamber of Commerce annual meetings.

Williams says the COVID-19 Pandemic pushed his plans back to open his shop.

“it took quite a while because i looked everywhere. different shopping centers, and i went back numerous times, and it was the unknowing of what was really happening with the world, and where we’re gonna stand and when is it gonna stop or is it just gonna continue for years,” Williams said.

Williams has been working from home since 2016, and says now that he has a store, he plans to open more stores around West Texas and possibly the United States.

Williams says the community has been very supportive of his choice to start his own shop, but says his store is not a party store.

“It’s more of an experience and pick out your chocolates and your gifts and what we do most of our stuff is custom to what you’re looking for even from events to just a birthday bouquet,” Williams said.

His shop officially opens on October 11th.

