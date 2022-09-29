Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School

Presidio High School
Presidio High School(Hevila Ramos)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity.

Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building.

According to the Presidio ISD Facebook page, the 911 call originated from an internet untraceable number and was labeled a hoax. Presidio ISD Police say there have been similar calls around the state making false active shooter claims.

Presidio High School did not have an active shooter on campus. The incident is under investigation.

Presidio ISD Police said in a statement “We appreciate the immediate support and response by law enforcement. Law enforcement will remain in the area until release.”

