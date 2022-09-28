UTPB sees highest enrollment class ever

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Earlier today UTPB released enrollment numbers for the 2022 freshman class, and it’s the largest class since the opening of the school.

UTPB had a total of 615 freshmen enroll in the school this is a ten percent increase from the fall of 2020.

During Covid, many schools across the nation saw a decrease in enrollment but the schools in West Texas saw an increase.

Midland College saw an increase of 200 students and Odessa College saw 1000 students enroll in their school this past year.

At UTPB overall enrollment is up 3.8% at 5,713 students, undergraduates are up 7%, graduate students up 3.2%, first time in college up 43%, and transfer students up 36%.

Student credit hours are up 7.5% in majors

Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB, told CBS7,

“We have lots of really strong programs here. Engineering, education, and physiology are really important majors, and one of our largest ones, nursing is really up tremendously this year and part of that is the shortage we have and the community members who’ve stepped up and helped us with scholarships and advertising.”

It’s not just the programs that are making UTPB a school people want to go to it’s also the campus and upgraded facilities.

Woodley continued saying,

“We’re about to invest over 100 million dollars in our campus. So the Mesa building, our oldest building here, will get a complete transformation over the next several years. The money is in hand to do some of that. the quad will be complete and done. The bright stars memorial for the shooting victims will be on our campus. Trails and signage and gathering spaces not only for our students and faculty but for the community.”

Woodley says the Falcon Free program has also played a huge role in seeing an increase in enrollment. The new program covers tuition and mandatory fees for four years for families with an average gross income of $100k or less a year.

In total, the university distributed $20.4 million including $12.6 million in grants and scholarships.

Woodley also said,

“We have been working on a strategic enrollment management plan for the last 3 to 4 years and we’re starting to see the fruits of our labors here. A lot of great scholarships and partnerships with the UT system and Permian strategic partnership and midland memorial and others that stepped up to help us with scholarships and I think that has really been a game changer for us.”

Falcon Day is coming up next Saturday... interested students can hear from current UTPB students on college life... financial aid... dorm living... activities and more.

