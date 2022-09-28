Odessa College gets funding for phase two of James Segrest Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Odessa College athletes will have a new stadium to play in as they’re moving into phase two of the new James Segrest Stadium.

First Basin Credit Union made a donation to help finish the second phase and help bring new programs to Odessa College.

Now that Odessa College has the money to finish phase two, they plan to use that money to build ticket offices, fencing, seating areas around the track, and an outdoor fitness area.

First Basin donated 1 million dollars and their representatives say they don’t partner with just anyone.

But said Odessa College is a critical component to Odessa, and the Permian Basin.

“With lack of the track and field program, we felt there was a great opportunity to jump in and provide the resources to give kind of a jump start and get this program off the ground and running,” CEO of First Basin Credit Union, Shem Culpepper said.

Odessa’s Athletic department say they want this new stadium to help return to winning national titles like they did in the 70′s and 80′s under James Segrest.

They also plan to start a men and women’s soccer team and aren’t against starting a football program but say they’ll need time to get it running.

“Our colleges continue to have an enrollment growth and continue to expand. Our community has grown also. This is just one additional item for our students to use, our community to use and our student athletes to use,” Odessa College Athletic Director Wayne Baker said.

With the addition of the stadium, Odessa College can also bring back track and field and cross country teams.

Baker said that due to financial issues in the 90′s it required Odessa College to drop some programs.

Chief Marketing Officer for First Basin, Tim O’Reilly attended Odessa College over 20 years ago and says the funding they provided is personal to him.

“It’s the ultimate goal, but really, it’s to benefit the students. Student athletes what the program that they’re bring back is gonna help build and I really think that’s the ultimate goal,” O’Reilly said.

The athletic department says the new field could be used for community events once it officially open, but at the moment, they’ll focus more on student athletes.

The stadium is expected to be finished by 2024.

