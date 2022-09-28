MISD looks to find more substitute teachers by raising daily rate of pay.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced today that they have increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers.

Currently, the base rate of pay is $90/day. MISD will be raising this rate to $120/day, a 33% increase.

The new pay rates will go into effect on October 1.

MISD also noted some other pay increases for substitutes including, increases for regular teaching subs, substitute nurses, substitute clerical positions, teacher assistants, and those working on long-term assignments.

Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management said in a statement,

“Maintaining a competitive rate of pay for all of our staff, including substitute teachers is critical to our goal of providing a safe and high-quality education to all students, Substitutes are vital to the successful operation and management of any school district. They play a crucial role in the staffing puzzle of any district, and this increase shows that we value their role within Midland ISD.”

This raise decision comes after the district recently updated its Compensation Manual, which was approved by the Board of Trustees at September’s meeting.

For more information about this pay raise and how to apply to become an MISD substitute visit midlandisd.net/substitute.

