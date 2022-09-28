Midland ISD opens applications for gifted and talented program

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD has made it easier for parents to nominate their students for enrollment in Carver Center, or inclusion in secondary programs for students that have been identified as gifted and talented (G/T).

This year, applications can be submitted for students for all grades during the month of October.

Applications are accepted from all public, private, charter, and home school students that live in the MISD attendance zone. Applications can be completed and submitted via Apply Midland by visiting midlandisd.net/apply.

“This new format simplifies the application and nomination process for all families, particularly those with students in more than one grade,” said Director of Advanced Academic Services Judy Bridges. “Once the students are tested, those who have applied and are identified for G/T will be contacted for next steps.”

Every nominated student will be screened for inclusion in G/T programming.

Please note that the application window will close Oct. 31.

Midland ISD is hosting information sessions for parents to learn more about the nomination process. Each session begins at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Elementary Grades K-5

Carver Center Auditorium

1300 E. Wall St.

  • Tuesday, October 4
  • Wednesday, October 5
  • Thursday, October 6

Secondary Grades 6-11

MISD District Service Center

615 W. Missouri Ave.

  • Monday, October 10
  • Tuesday, October 11
  • Wednesday, October 12

“We are excited for parents to come visit Carver Center for these informational sessions and learn about our program,” said Carver Center Executive Administrator Stephanie Carnett.

Carver Center is a 1st through 6th grade campus that is the signature program for elementary gifted and talented (G/T) students at Midland ISD. This application process is required for students wishing to attend Carver Center.

For additional information, or to nominate a student, parents should visit midlandisd.net/advancedacademics. The nomination form will be available on this site beginning October 1.

