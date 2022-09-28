Keep Midland Beautiful annual Fall Sweep Community Cleanup is underway

Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful(Keep Midland Beautiful)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Keep Midland Beautiful is asking members of the community help with their annual Fall Sweep to keep public spaces in Midland litter free.

This event is open throughout the fall season to anyone interested in creating a cleaner city for Midlander’s to live in.

The Fall Sweep has been going on for over 30 years, it came about in 1983 to resolve the litter problem in Midland.

Participating groups can clean their designated public area any day between September 11 through November 20 with vests, gloves and trash bags provided.

Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said right now litter is an issue.

“We ask people to not litter, but when that litter does happen in areas, we need members of our community to come out and volunteer to help clean it up,” Womack said. “And then after our groups go out, please everyone, let’s keep it clean.”

Litter is easily preventable by simply just tying up trash bags and keeping trash contained.

Those who participate in the sweep, are invited to a picnic celebration on October 22 at Washington Park, located on 1308 E Indiana Ave., to celebrate the work they’ve done for the community.

Womack said for those willing help, it doesn’t take too much time.

“It only takes a couple hours, you can do it any day between now and November 20, and that gives people lots of time to plan so we’ll hope that you sign up,” Womack said.

For information on how to sign up click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Valdez Mug
Odessa man to serve two life sentences

Latest News

Midland ISD
MISD looks to find more substitute teachers by raising daily rate of pay.
Fatal crash in Midland County
Midland ISD Logo
Midland ISD opens applications for gifted and talented program
A truck sits embedded into the home of Bobbie Ashley in Midland, TX.
Family unscathed after truck runs through home