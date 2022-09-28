Keep Midland Beautiful annual Fall Sweep Community Cleanup is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Right now, Keep Midland Beautiful is asking members of the community help with their annual Fall Sweep to keep public spaces in Midland litter free.

This event is open throughout the fall season to anyone interested in creating a cleaner city for Midlander’s to live in.

The Fall Sweep has been going on for over 30 years, it came about in 1983 to resolve the litter problem in Midland.

Participating groups can clean their designated public area any day between September 11 through November 20 with vests, gloves and trash bags provided.

Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful, Doreen Womack, said right now litter is an issue.

“We ask people to not litter, but when that litter does happen in areas, we need members of our community to come out and volunteer to help clean it up,” Womack said. “And then after our groups go out, please everyone, let’s keep it clean.”

Litter is easily preventable by simply just tying up trash bags and keeping trash contained.

Those who participate in the sweep, are invited to a picnic celebration on October 22 at Washington Park, located on 1308 E Indiana Ave., to celebrate the work they’ve done for the community.

Womack said for those willing help, it doesn’t take too much time.

“It only takes a couple hours, you can do it any day between now and November 20, and that gives people lots of time to plan so we’ll hope that you sign up,” Womack said.

For information on how to sign up click here.

