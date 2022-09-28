Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped from a facility in Indian Springs.(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nevada authorities say an inmate serving a life sentence has escaped from a correctional facility outside of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said a medium-security inmate named Porfirio Duarte-Herrera escaped the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, about 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Officials said they determined the inmate was missing during a 7 a.m. scheduled count on Tuesday, and escape procedures were initiated that currently remain in effect.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said his office was informed by the corrections department about the escape. He said Duarte-Herrera may have been missing since the weekend and called his escape “unacceptable.”

According to the department, Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence for murder with a deadly weapon. He arrived at the facility in 2010.

Authorities described Duarte-Herrera as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall at 135 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and no tattoos.

Nevada correctional authorities said a retake warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herreras was urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Valdez Mug
Odessa man to serve two life sentences

Latest News

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy beats arch rival Permian
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs