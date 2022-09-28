Fatal crash in Midland County

Three cars were involved in the fatal accident on State Highway 158.
(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County.

Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge, Juvencio Juarez- Marquez, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Kandker.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Commissioner Arrest
Midland County Commissioner arrested, charged with DWI
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Valdez Mug
Odessa man to serve two life sentences

Latest News

Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful annual Fall Sweep Community Cleanup is underway
Midland ISD
MISD looks to find more substitute teachers by raising daily rate of pay.
Midland ISD Logo
Midland ISD opens applications for gifted and talented program
A truck sits embedded into the home of Bobbie Ashley in Midland, TX.
Family unscathed after truck runs through home