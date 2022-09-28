Fatal crash in Midland County
Three cars were involved in the fatal accident on State Highway 158.
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County.
Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
The driver of the 2014 Dodge, Juvencio Juarez- Marquez, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Dr. Kandker.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.