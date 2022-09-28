Family unscathed after truck runs through home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A family received a scare on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a pickup truck ran off the road and into their home, destroying a bedroom and coming feet from damaging much more.

“You can tell by the tire tracks where he hit the sidewalk there,” said Brenda Crabb, pointing to where the truck jumped the curb before careening into the home at the corner of Thomason Dr. and Holly Dr.

At around 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday, a pickup heading east on Thomason crossed over the opposite lane and crashed into the home of 87-year-old Bobbie Ashley, narrowly missing her while she slept in her bed.

“My mother was still stuck in the room,” Brenda said. “They had to pull the truck out with a tow truck.”

Bobbie Ashley not only survived but suffered only a twisted knee. Crabb says she knows why.

“If that minivan hadn’t been there, it probably would’ve killed her,” she said.

An abandoned minivan between the house and the road bore the brunt of the initial collision. An eyesore for years, Crabb now sees it in a new light.

“If that van hadn’t been there, momma, you wouldn’t be here talking to me,” she said to Bobbie Ashley.

The vehicle missed the guard boulders the family had set up to protect the home Crabb’s family has lived in since she was in elementary school.

Crabb started a GoFundMe to fix the house. A family friend and the family of the man who crashed into the house have stepped up to help with repairs and supplies.

“[My mom] is a real sweet person. If anyone deserves to have their house fixed, it’s her,” Crabb said.

